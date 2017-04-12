USS Ronald Reagan Returns from Patrol

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) The forward-deployed aircraft carrier and flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) approaches a pier at Fleet Activities, Yokosuka. Reagan is returning from a routine patrol in in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Senyk/Released)

