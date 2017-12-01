A F-22 Raptor touches down at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec.02, 2017. The Raptor is assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, 3rd Wing, 90th Fighter Squadron and is participating in the routine Vigilant Ace exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica H. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 02:01
|Photo ID:
|3995209
|VIRIN:
|171202-F-NC874-024
|Resolution:
|3942x2212
|Size:
|1008.85 KB
|Location:
|GWANGJU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vigilant Ace-18 [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT