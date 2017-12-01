(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vigilant Ace-18 [Image 1 of 2]

    Vigilant Ace-18

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Smith 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A F-22 Raptor touches down at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec.02, 2017. The Raptor is assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, 3rd Wing, 90th Fighter Squadron and is participating in the routine Vigilant Ace exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica H. Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 02:01
    Photo ID: 3995209
    VIRIN: 171202-F-NC874-024
    Resolution: 3942x2212
    Size: 1008.85 KB
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Ace-18 [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

