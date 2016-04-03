Det Guam 2017/2018 deployment

171127-N-RD456-0297 CAMP COVINGTON, Guam (Nov. 27, 2017) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Alan Sargent, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, uses a crowbar to remove a rim from an old tire. NMCB 4 is forward deployed to the Pacific Area of Responsibility ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief operations, and provide general engineering support to Navy, Marine Corps, and joint operational forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Jeremy Colbert)
