    Det Guam 2017/2018 deployment

    GUAM

    03.04.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Stevens 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    171127-N-RD456-0297 CAMP COVINGTON, Guam (Nov. 27, 2017) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Alan Sargent, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, uses a crowbar to remove a rim from an old tire. NMCB 4 is forward deployed to the Pacific Area of Responsibility ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief operations, and provide general engineering support to Navy, Marine Corps, and joint operational forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Jeremy Colbert)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2016
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 01:29
    Photo ID: 3995168
    VIRIN: 171127-N-RD456-0297
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Det Guam 2017/2018 deployment, by PO2 Benjamin Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    7th Fleet
    pacific
    Pacific Command
    30th NCR
    Naval Construction Force
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FOUR
    Sailors
    deployment
    NMCB 4
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Naval Construction Regiment
    combat engineering
    NMCB FOUR
    NCF
    7th Fleet Area of Responsibility
    NCG 1
    pacific buildup
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG

