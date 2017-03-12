(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Cold Steel II [Image 1 of 3]

    Operation Cold Steel II

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Capt. Eric Connor 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)   

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Dominique McKinsley with the 254th Quartermaster Company out of York, Penn., looks in the distance downrange as rounds from her M2 .50 caliber machine gun hits her intended target during night-fire exercises for Operation Cold Steel II at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Dec. 3, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Eric Connor, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 01:33
    Photo ID: 3995145
    VIRIN: 171203-A-VC502-150
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Cold Steel II

    • LEAVE A COMMENT