U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Dominique McKinsley with the 254th Quartermaster Company out of York, Penn., fires an M2 .50 caliber machine gun at an 800-meter target during night-fire exercises for Operation Cold Steel II at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Dec. 3, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Eric Connor, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 01:34
|Photo ID:
|3995144
|VIRIN:
|171203-A-VC502-920
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Cold Steel II [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Eric Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
