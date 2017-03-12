U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Dominique McKinsley with the 254th Quartermaster Company out of York, Penn., fires an M2 .50 caliber machine gun at an 800-meter target during night-fire exercises for Operation Cold Steel II at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Dec. 3, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Eric Connor, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment)

