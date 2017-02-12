U.S. Army Sgt. Sean Peabody, from the Army Materiel Command's band, plays the bass while performing at AMC's official holiday reception at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 2, 2017. Members of the Chambers of Commerce, elected officials, Tennessee Valley Mayor, academia and industry partners were in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Teddy Wade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:49 Photo ID: 3995111 VIRIN: 171202-A-AO884-339 Resolution: 3067x2044 Size: 1.01 MB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Holiday Reception [Image 1 of 18], by SFC Teddy Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.