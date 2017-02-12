(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMC Holiday Reception [Image 7 of 18]

    AMC Holiday Reception

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Teddy Wade 

    Army Materiel Command   

    U.S. Army Gen. Gus Perna, Army Materiel Command commanding general, Mrs. Susan Perna, retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Willie Williams and wife, sing Christmas carols at AMC's official holiday reception at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 2, 2017. The event featured a receiving line and the AMC band providing entertainment. Members of the Chambers of Commerce, elected officials, Tennessee Valley Mayor, academia and industry partners were in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Teddy Wade)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:55
    Photo ID: 3995105
    VIRIN: 171202-A-AO884-309
    Resolution: 3613x2409
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Holiday Reception [Image 1 of 18], by SFC Teddy Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT