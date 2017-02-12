U.S. Soldiers from the Army Materiel Command, members of the Chambers of Commerce, elected officials, Tennessee Valley mayors, academia and industry partners attend AMC's official holiday reception at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 2, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Teddy Wade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:58 Photo ID: 3995100 VIRIN: 171202-A-AO884-299 Resolution: 3960x2640 Size: 1.74 MB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Holiday Reception [Image 1 of 18], by SFC Teddy Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.