U.S. Army Gen. Gus Perna, Army Materiel Command commanding general, and Mrs. Susan Perna, welcome all attendees to the official AMC holiday reception at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 2, 2017. The event featured a receiving line and the AMC band providing entertainment. Members of the Chambers of Commerce, elected officials, Tennessee Valley Mayor, academia and industry partners were in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Teddy Wade)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 01:13
|Photo ID:
|3995091
|VIRIN:
|171202-A-AO884-288
|Resolution:
|3789x2526
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMC Holiday Reception [Image 1 of 18], by SFC Teddy Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
