    Fight Night [Image 1 of 2]

    JAPAN

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kwadwo Frimpong 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Spc. John Hamilton and Spc. Thomas Stombaugh, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), grapples during the Welterweight championship bout at the 10th 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) “Fight Night” at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, December 1, 2017. Fight Night allow Soldiers to put all their acquired skills learned during the Modern Army Combative to test, present them with realistic scenarios, and build comradery amongst Soldiers in the unit. . (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kwadwo Frimpong/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 22:02
    This work, Fight Night [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Kwadwo Frimpong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Battalion
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Fight Night: Combatives

