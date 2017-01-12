Staff. Sgt. Michael NgChie assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) receives an award as the winner of the Lightweight championship bout during the 10th 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) “Fight Night” at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, December 1, 2017. Fight Night allow Soldiers to put all their acquired skills learned during the Modern Army Combative to test, present them with realistic scenarios, and build comradery amongst Soldiers in the unit. . (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kwadwo Frimpong/Released)

