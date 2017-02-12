NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia

U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Christopher Moore, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, welding metal to a rebar bending table at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Dec. 2. NMCB 4 is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility, ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. They provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 4 has 11 detail sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Gregory L. Parker)

