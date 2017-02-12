(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4]

    NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Parker 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Christopher Moore, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, welding metal to a rebar bending table at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Dec. 2. NMCB 4 is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility, ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. They provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 4 has 11 detail sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Gregory L. Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 20:24
    Photo ID: 3994824
    VIRIN: 171202-N-AP360-0061
    Resolution: 3915x2610
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia
    NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia
    NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia
    NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NAVY
    USN
    Diego Garcia
    NMCB 4
    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific
    IT1
    FCCP
    CTF 75

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT