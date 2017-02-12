(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AZ Guardsman inspires greatness in youth though 'Hoop Code Basketball Academy'

    AZ Guardsman inspires greatness in youth though ‘Hoop Code Basketball Academy’

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Tinashe T. Machona 

    161st Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Brandon Godfrey, Command Support Staff, 161st Air Refueling Wing, places an ornament on a Christmas tree in the wing's Dining Facility during the Unit Training Assembly here Dec. 2, 2017. Godfrey grew up playing basketball and seeks to use it as an instrument to teach children the value of integrity, hard work and dedication. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Tinashe Machona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 18:44
    Photo ID: 3994784
    VIRIN: 171202-Z-UO142-099
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.71 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZ Guardsman inspires greatness in youth though 'Hoop Code Basketball Academy', by 2nd Lt. Tinashe T. Machona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AZ Guardsman inspires greatness in youth through 'Hoop Code Basketball Academy'

    AZ Guardsman inspires greatness in youth though ‘Hoop Code Basketball Academy’

    • LEAVE A COMMENT