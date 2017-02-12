AZ Guardsman inspires greatness in youth though ‘Hoop Code Basketball Academy’

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Godfrey, Command Support Staff, 161st Air Refueling Wing, places an ornament on a Christmas tree in the wing's Dining Facility during the Unit Training Assembly here Dec. 2, 2017. Godfrey grew up playing basketball and seeks to use it as an instrument to teach children the value of integrity, hard work and dedication. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Tinashe Machona)

