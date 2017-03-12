(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crews continue removal efforts of Pacific Paradise off Kaimana Beach

    Crews continue removal efforts of Pacific Paradise off Kaimana Beach

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Operations continue to remove the Pacific Paradise off the reef at Kaimana Beach Dec. 3, 2017. Responders have been continuously working and dedicated to removing the vessel safely and as quickly as possible. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 17:45
    Photo ID: 3994743
    VIRIN: 171203-G-CA140-002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 290.98 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crews continue removal efforts of Pacific Paradise off Kaimana Beach [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

