Crews continue removal efforts of Pacific Paradise off Kaimana Beach

Petty Officer 3rd Class Laura Hadley, pollution responder, Sector Honolulu incident management department talks to the public at Kaimana Beach Dec. 3, 2017. Operations continue to remove the Pacific Paradise off the reef safely and quickly with little damage to the reef. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/Released)

Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US