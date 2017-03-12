142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment

NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, Del.- 2nd Lt. Matthew Gerson, left, and Master Sergeant Todd Hughes, middle, assist a member of the 142nd Aeromedical Squadron by reviewing a pre- deployment checklist on Dec. 3, 2017. 22 members of the 142nd AES are preparing for a worldwide deployment. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

