NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, Del. - Major Susannah Tulloch, chaplain, center, and Senior Airman Jon Mazura, chaplain assist, right, review a checklist for a member of the 142nd Aeromedical Squadron during a pre- deployment information briefing held on Dec. 3, 2017. 22 members of the 142nd AES are preparing for a worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 15:51
|Photo ID:
|3994505
|VIRIN:
|171203-Z-QH128-010
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT