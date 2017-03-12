(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment [Image 2 of 4]

    142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, Del. - Major Susannah Tulloch, chaplain, center, and Senior Airman Jon Mazura, chaplain assist, right, review a checklist for a member of the 142nd Aeromedical Squadron during a pre- deployment information briefing held on Dec. 3, 2017. 22 members of the 142nd AES are preparing for a worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 15:51
    Photo ID: 3994505
    VIRIN: 171203-Z-QH128-010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment
    142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment
    142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment
    142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Delaware National Guard
    National Guard
    deployment
    Delaware Air National Guard
    166th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT