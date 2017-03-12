NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, Del.- Rebecca Price, Airman and Family Readiness Program Manager, 166th Airlift Wing, reviews a checklist for a member of the 142nd Aeromedical Squadron during a pre-deployment information briefing held on Dec. 3, 2017. 22 members of the 142nd AES are preparing for a worldwide deployment. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 15:52
|Photo ID:
|3994504
|VIRIN:
|171203-Z-QH128-003
|Resolution:
|5453x4912
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
This work, 142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
