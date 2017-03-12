142nd Aeromedical Squadron prepares for deployment

NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, Del. - Major Susannah Tulloch, chaplain, center, and Senior Airman Jon Mazura, chaplain assist, right, review a checklist for a member of the 142nd Aeromedical Squadron during a pre- deployment information briefing held on Dec. 3, 2017. 22 members of the 142nd AES are preparing for a worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

