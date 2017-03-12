USS America aircraft is is prepared to move to the hangar bay

171203-N-YT019-088 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 3, 2017) A CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) is prepared to move to the hangar bay. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

