    Walker promoted to brigadier general

    Walker promoted to brigadier general

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Vicky Spesard 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Charles M. Walker, chief of staff for Headquarters, Kentucky Air National Guard, is promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony held at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 4, 2017. Promoting Walker to the new rank is Army Maj. Gen. Steven R. Hogan (left), adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vicky Spesard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 14:22
    Photo ID: 3994396
    VIRIN: 171104-Z-ZU385-0130
    Resolution: 1987x3000
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walker promoted to brigadier general [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Vicky Spesard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Joint Forces Headquarters Kentucky

