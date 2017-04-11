Walker promoted to brigadier general

Charles M. Walker, chief of staff for Headquarters, Kentucky Air National Guard, is promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony held at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 4, 2017. Promoting Walker to the new rank is Army Maj. Gen. Steven R. Hogan (left), adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vicky Spesard)

