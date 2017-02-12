(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    202nd Weather Flight [Image 3 of 7]

    202nd Weather Flight

    BUZZARDS BAY, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Junhao Yu 

    102nd Intelligence Wing

    National guardsmen from the 202nd Weather Flight, 102nd Intelligence Wing take meteorological measurements at Otis Air National Base, Massachusetts on Dec. 2.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 14:21
    Photo ID: 3994379
    VIRIN: 171202-Z-WU509-0055
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.69 MB
    Location: BUZZARDS BAY, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 202nd Weather Flight [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    weather

