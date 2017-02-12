Illinois Governor welcomes returning troops

Illinois Governor Bruce V. Rauner speaks to Illinois National Guard soldiers from the 933rd Military Police Company as they arrive at the 1822nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Dec. 2, 2017 upon their return from serving in Puerto Rico. The unit, based at Fort Sheridan, Ill., deployed in November to provide security and law enforcement assistance to the territory after damage caused by recent hurricanes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Todd Pendleton)

Date Taken: 12.02.2017
Location: PEORIA, IL, US