(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Two Idaho National Guardsmen recognized during Native American Heritage Month [Image 1 of 2]

    Two Idaho National Guardsmen recognized during Native American Heritage Month

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sarah Pokorney 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Idaho National Guard

    Two Idaho National Guardsmen, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Linda Rebecca “Becky” Burkhart and Army Staff Sgt. Jason Woods, were recognized for their achievements and contributions during Native American Heritage month at a ceremony Nov. 2, 2017 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Burkhart and Woods were selected nationally to represent the Native American Heritage Celebration during the month November. Their profiles are featured online at www.defense.gov/news/special-reports/American-Indian-Heritage. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Sarah Pokorney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 10:31
    Photo ID: 3994014
    VIRIN: 171202-Z-NE514-009
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Idaho National Guardsmen recognized during Native American Heritage Month [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Sarah Pokorney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two Idaho National Guardsmen recognized during Native American Heritage Month
    Two Idaho National Guardsmen recognized during Native American Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Native American Heritage Month
    Idaho
    National Guard
    NE514

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT