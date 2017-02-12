Two Idaho National Guardsmen recognized during Native American Heritage Month

Two Idaho National Guardsmen, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Linda Rebecca “Becky” Burkhart and Army Staff Sgt. Jason Woods, were recognized for their achievements and contributions during Native American Heritage month at a ceremony Nov. 2, 2017 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Burkhart and Woods were selected nationally to represent the Native American Heritage Celebration during the month November. Their profiles are featured online at www.defense.gov/news/special-reports/American-Indian-Heritage.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Sarah Pokorney)

