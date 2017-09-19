Maine Army National Guard Puts Emphasis on Training Forward Support Company

Pvt. Dustin Zimmerman, an allied trades specialist with the Maine Army National Guard’s Forward Support Company,133rd Engineer Battalion welds a tool designed to help replace a large fan assembly in a M88 track vehicle as part of the company’s annual training at Camp Dodge, Iowa September 9-22, 2017. The welders were also able to complete a few projects, including a tool designed to help replace a large fan assembly in an M88 track vehicle, using state of the art equipment they’d never used before. Sgt. Daniel Wittnebel, the section leader of the allied trades welders said he’d never gotten a chance to work with a lot of the equipment, such as the computer numerical controls, a process in manufacturing that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. “I’ve always wondered how it worked and now I know,” said Wittnebel.

