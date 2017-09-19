(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maine Army National Guard Puts Emphasis on Training Forward Support Company

    Maine Army National Guard Puts Emphasis on Training Forward Support Company

    CAMP DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Myrick 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Dustin Zimmerman, an allied trades specialist with the Maine Army National Guard’s Forward Support Company,133rd Engineer Battalion welds a tool designed to help replace a large fan assembly in a M88 track vehicle as part of the company’s annual training at Camp Dodge, Iowa September 9-22, 2017. The welders were also able to complete a few projects, including a tool designed to help replace a large fan assembly in an M88 track vehicle, using state of the art equipment they’d never used before. Sgt. Daniel Wittnebel, the section leader of the allied trades welders said he’d never gotten a chance to work with a lot of the equipment, such as the computer numerical controls, a process in manufacturing that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. “I’ve always wondered how it worked and now I know,” said Wittnebel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 10:05
    Photo ID: 3993982
    VIRIN: 170919-A-TY703-509
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: CAMP DODGE, IA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine Army National Guard Puts Emphasis on Training Forward Support Company, by SGT Sarah Myrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Forward Support Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT