    Students Czech out the B-52

    OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn Werchan, the 307th Operations Support Squadron commander, calls on a young student to answer a trivia question about the B-52 Stratofortress during a school tour at the Leoš Janáček Ostrava Airport, Czech Republic, Sept. 13, 2017. The tour allows visiting students a sneak peek at the B-1 Lancer, the B-52 Stratofortress and the KC-135 Stratotanker before NATO Days 2017 air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 10:00
    Photo ID: 3993976
    VIRIN: 170913-F-IJ844-0096
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 313.33 KB
    Location: OSTRAVA, CZ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students Czech out the B-52, by SSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    10th Air Force
    307BW

