U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn Werchan, the 307th Operations Support Squadron commander, calls on a young student to answer a trivia question about the B-52 Stratofortress during a school tour at the Leoš Janáček Ostrava Airport, Czech Republic, Sept. 13, 2017. The tour allows visiting students a sneak peek at the B-1 Lancer, the B-52 Stratofortress and the KC-135 Stratotanker before NATO Days 2017 air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 10:00 Photo ID: 3993976 VIRIN: 170913-F-IJ844-0096 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 313.33 KB Location: OSTRAVA, CZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students Czech out the B-52, by SSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.