U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn Werchan, the 307th Operations Support Squadron commander, calls on a young student to answer a trivia question about the B-52 Stratofortress during a school tour at the Leoš Janáček Ostrava Airport, Czech Republic, Sept. 13, 2017. The tour allows visiting students a sneak peek at the B-1 Lancer, the B-52 Stratofortress and the KC-135 Stratotanker before NATO Days 2017 air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 10:00
|Photo ID:
|3993976
|VIRIN:
|170913-F-IJ844-0096
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|313.33 KB
|Location:
|OSTRAVA, CZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Students Czech out the B-52, by SSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT