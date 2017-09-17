(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-52H Stratofortress on display

    B-52H Stratofortress on display

    OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Booker, the 343rd Bomb Squadron commander, smiles at a child peering into the cockpit of a B-52H Stratofortress during NATO Days at the Leoš Janáček Ostrava Airport, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2017. Members of the 307th Bomb Wing, the 489th Bomb Group and the 155th Air Refueling Wing engage in community events leading up to the annual air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017
    Location: OSTRAVA, CZ 
    This work, B-52H Stratofortress on display, by SSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO Days 2017

