B-52H Stratofortress on display

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Booker, the 343rd Bomb Squadron commander, smiles at a child peering into the cockpit of a B-52H Stratofortress during NATO Days at the Leoš Janáček Ostrava Airport, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2017. Members of the 307th Bomb Wing, the 489th Bomb Group and the 155th Air Refueling Wing engage in community events leading up to the annual air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware/Released)

