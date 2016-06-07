Wing thanks deployers

The 932nd Airlift Wing said farewell to a large group of deployers during the unit training assembly on Dec. 2, 2017, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Here Maj. Emily Stuckey speaks with Chaplains (Capt.) Allen Haas and Lt. Col. William Thornton at one of the many informational booths that were provided to help unit members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

