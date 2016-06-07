(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wing thanks deployers

    Wing thanks deployers

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2016

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 932nd Airlift Wing said farewell to a large group of deployers during the unit training assembly on Dec. 2, 2017, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Here Maj. Emily Stuckey speaks with Chaplains (Capt.) Allen Haas and Lt. Col. William Thornton at one of the many informational booths that were provided to help unit members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2016
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 08:24
    Photo ID: 3993896
    VIRIN: 171202-F-IR989-941
    Resolution: 4082x3328
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    This work, Wing thanks deployers, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Santa
    Cantwell
    Deployers
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932AW
    932nd AW
    #932ndAW
    932nd Citizen Airman
    #932ndAirliftWing

