    Wing thanks deployers

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2016

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 932nd Airlift Wing said farewell today to a large group of Air Force Reserve Command deployers from the Illinois unit, who will be heading out shortly to parts unknown to serve the nation. Thanks and congratulations to everyone who worked behind the scenes, including our legal and finance teams, along with the American Red Cross, the VA, USO, wing leadership, the chaplains, key spouses, yellow ribbon, and Airmen and family readiness personnel. Ceremony music was provided by the Belleville West High School marching band seen here waiting to play the American National Anthem before 932nd AW and base leadership in attendance. Standing on stage from left to right are Congressman Mike Bost, Col. Ray Smith, the commander of the reserve wing, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Chad Welch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2016
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 08:23
    Photo ID: 3993893
    VIRIN: 171202-F-IR989-123
    Resolution: 4600x2953
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

