Maine Battalion Welcomes New Commander

Col. Dean Preston, Commander of 52nd Troop Command, passes the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion colors to the battalion's new commander Maj. John T. Wilmot at a change of responsibly and command ceremony at the Maine Army National Guard's aviation facilities in Bangor, Maine, Sunday. (Maine Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jarod Dye.)

