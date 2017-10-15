(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maine Battalion Welcomes New Commander

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2017

    Photo by Spc. Jarod Dye 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Dean Preston, Commander of 52nd Troop Command, passes the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion colors to the battalion's new commander Maj. John T. Wilmot at a change of responsibly and command ceremony at the Maine Army National Guard's aviation facilities in Bangor, Maine, Sunday. (Maine Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jarod Dye.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 08:13
    Photo ID: 3993889
    VIRIN: 170915-Z-RD516-0086
    Resolution: 5335x3557
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine Battalion Welcomes New Commander, by SPC Jarod Dye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maine
    National Guard

