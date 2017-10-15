Col. Dean Preston, Commander of 52nd Troop Command, passes the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion colors to the battalion's new commander Maj. John T. Wilmot at a change of responsibly and command ceremony at the Maine Army National Guard's aviation facilities in Bangor, Maine, Sunday. (Maine Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jarod Dye.)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 08:13
|Photo ID:
|3993889
|VIRIN:
|170915-Z-RD516-0086
|Resolution:
|5335x3557
|Size:
|12.3 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maine Battalion Welcomes New Commander, by SPC Jarod Dye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT