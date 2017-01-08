Soldiers Learn to Ride Safely

Soldiers from the Maine Army National Guard learn to ride by conducting numerous drills at a motorcycle safety foundation course in Chelsea, Maine on August 1- 2, 2017. This class is supported by the Maine Army National Guard as an effort to make sure all soldiers are educated, proficient, and licensed before hitting the roads this summer.

Date Taken: 08.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 Location: AUGUSTA, ME, US