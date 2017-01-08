(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Learn to Ride Safely

    Soldiers Learn to Ride Safely

    AUGUSTA, ME, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2017

    Photo by Spc. Jarod Dye 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Maine Army National Guard learn to ride by conducting numerous drills at a motorcycle safety foundation course in Chelsea, Maine on August 1- 2, 2017. This class is supported by the Maine Army National Guard as an effort to make sure all soldiers are educated, proficient, and licensed before hitting the roads this summer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 08:10
    Photo ID: 3993886
    VIRIN: 170801-Z-RD516-0040
    Resolution: 3914x2609
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, ME, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Learn to Ride Safely, by SPC Jarod Dye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maine
    National Guard

