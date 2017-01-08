Soldiers from the Maine Army National Guard learn to ride by conducting numerous drills at a motorcycle safety foundation course in Chelsea, Maine on August 1- 2, 2017. This class is supported by the Maine Army National Guard as an effort to make sure all soldiers are educated, proficient, and licensed before hitting the roads this summer.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 08:10
|Photo ID:
|3993886
|VIRIN:
|170801-Z-RD516-0040
|Resolution:
|3914x2609
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Learn to Ride Safely, by SPC Jarod Dye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT