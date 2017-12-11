(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Dubai Air Show [Image 1 of 7]

    2017 Dubai Air Show

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Conner Robbins 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Gregory Melson, a crewmaster with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, greets a visitor at the 2017 Dubai Air Show. Melson educated visitors on the capabilities of the KC-130J Hercules aircraft, Nov. 13, 2017. The Dubai Airshow is the premier aviation and air industry event in the Gulf/Middle East region, and U.S. military participation strengthens military-to-military relationships with regional partners.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 06:33
    Photo ID: 3993864
    VIRIN: 171113-M-PL003-083
    Resolution: 4473x2516
    Size: 658.98 KB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Dubai Air Show [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Conner Robbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

