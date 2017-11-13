U.S. Marine Sgt. Matthew Worley, a powerline mechanic with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, educates students from Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College on the capabilities of the KC-130J Hercules aircraft, Nov 13, 2017. The Dubai Airshow is the premier aviation and air industry event in the Gulf/Middle East region, and U.S. military participation strengthens military-to-military relationships with regional partners.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 06:35
|Photo ID:
|3993859
|VIRIN:
|171113-M-PL003-001
|Resolution:
|5264x2961
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Dubai Air Show [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Conner Robbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT