DV Camp Humphreys

U.S Army invites ROK (Republic of Korea) Former Deputy Commanders to visit Camp Humphreys, in South Korea, Nov. 21 2017. Lt Gen. Vandal met with more then twenty dignitaries to discuss the ROK alliance and the abilities the new infrastructures brought to South Korea.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 05:44
|Photo ID:
|3993850
|VIRIN:
|171121-A-MC630-0008
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
