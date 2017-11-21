U.S Army invites ROK (Republic of Korea) Former Deputy Commanders to visit Camp Humphreys, in South Korea, Nov. 21 2017. Lt Gen. Vandal met with more then twenty dignitaries to discuss the ROK alliance and the abilities the new infrastructures brought to South Korea.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 05:44 Photo ID: 3993850 VIRIN: 171121-A-MC630-0008 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.06 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DV Camp Humphreys [Image 1 of 4], by PFC Edward J Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.