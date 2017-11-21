(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DV Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 4]

    DV Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Edward J Randolph 

    55th Combat Camera   

    U.S Army invites ROK (Republic of Korea) Former Deputy Commanders to visit Camp Humphreys, in South Korea, Nov. 21 2017. Lt Gen. Vandal met with more then twenty dignitaries to discuss the ROK alliance and the abilities the new infrastructures brought to South Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2017
    TAGS

    8th Army
    Lt Gen. Vandal

    • LEAVE A COMMENT