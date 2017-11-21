(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DV Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4]

    DV Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Edward J Randolph 

    55th Combat Camera   

    U.S Army Lt Gen. Thomas S. Vandal , commanding general of the 8th Army, briefs the Former Deputy Commanders, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 21 2017. Vandal met with more then twenty dignitaries to discuss the ROK ( Republic Of Korea) alliance and the abilities the new infrastructures brought to South Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2017
    TAGS

    8th Army
    Lt Gen. Vandal

