A U.S. Marine advisor with Task Force Southwest discusses issues within the 1st Operational Kandak, with the kandak commander, right, and begins talks about an operational readiness cycle near Bost Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 2, 2017. The advisors paid a visit to the kandak to observe training and discuss the implementation of an operational readiness cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 06:15
|Photo ID:
|3993822
|VIRIN:
|171202-M-TV331-028
|Resolution:
|5102x3237
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|LASHKAR GAH, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Advisors with Task Force Southwest observe and discuss operational readiness cycle [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT