Advisors with Task Force Southwest observe and discuss operational readiness cycle

A U.S. Marine advisor with Task Force Southwest shows techniques to help the Afghan National Policemen accurately fire the M16A4 assault rifle after a class at the 1st Operational Kandak, near Bost Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 2, 2017. The advisors paid a visit to the kandak to observe training and discuss the implementation of an operational readiness cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 Location: LASHKAR GAH, AF