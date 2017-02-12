Advisors with Task Force Southwest observe and discuss operational readiness cycle

A U.S. Marine advisor with Task Force Southwest shows techniques to help the Afghan National Policemen accurately fire the M16A4 assault rifle after a class at the 1st Operational Kandak, near Bost Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 2, 2017. The advisors paid a visit to the kandak to observe training and discuss the implementation of an operational readiness cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)
