    Advisors with Task Force Southwest observe and discuss operational readiness cycle

    Advisors with Task Force Southwest observe and discuss operational readiness cycle

    LASHKAR GAH, AFGHANISTAN

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Updegraff 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    1st Lt. Yousif, the training officer with the 1st Operational Kandak, teaches a class on the M16A4 assault rifle near Bost Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 2, 2017. The class taught the policemen the different parts of the M16A4, how to disassemble and how to perform a functions check on the weapon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 06:15
    Photo ID: 3993817
    VIRIN: 171202-M-TV331-009
    Resolution: 5227x3332
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: LASHKAR GAH, AF 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advisors with Task Force Southwest observe and discuss operational readiness cycle [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lashkar gah
    Afghanistan
    class
    Training
    helmand
    task force southwest
    tfsw
    1st operational kandak
    operational readiness cycle

