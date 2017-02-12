1st Lt. Yousif, the training officer with the 1st Operational Kandak, teaches a class on the M16A4 assault rifle near Bost Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 2, 2017. The class taught the policemen the different parts of the M16A4, how to disassemble and how to perform a functions check on the weapon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 06:15 Photo ID: 3993817 VIRIN: 171202-M-TV331-009 Resolution: 5227x3332 Size: 1.15 MB Location: LASHKAR GAH, AF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advisors with Task Force Southwest observe and discuss operational readiness cycle [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.