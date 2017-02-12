1st Lt. Yousif, the training officer with the 1st Operational Kandak, teaches a class on the M16A4 assault rifle near Bost Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 2, 2017. The class taught the policemen the different parts of the M16A4, how to disassemble and how to perform a functions check on the weapon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 06:15
|Photo ID:
|3993817
|VIRIN:
|171202-M-TV331-009
|Resolution:
|5227x3332
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|LASHKAR GAH, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Advisors with Task Force Southwest observe and discuss operational readiness cycle [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
