U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Benjamin Rowan with the 182nd Transportation Company out of Traverse City, Mich., locks in on his target in preparation to fire an M240B machine gun at a 600-meter target during Operation Cold Steel II at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Dec. 2, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Eric Connor, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Comman
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 00:38
|Photo ID:
|3993803
|VIRIN:
|171202-A-VC502-391
|Resolution:
|4197x2854
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Cold Steel II [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Eric Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT