U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Benjamin Rowan with the 182nd Transportation Company out of Traverse City, Mich., locks in on his target in preparation to fire an M240B machine gun at a 600-meter target during Operation Cold Steel II at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Dec. 2, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Eric Connor, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Comman

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 00:38 Photo ID: 3993803 VIRIN: 171202-A-VC502-391 Resolution: 4197x2854 Size: 5.32 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Cold Steel II [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Eric Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.