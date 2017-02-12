Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2017) Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 11 drop live ordnance creating a "water wall" during a flight demonstration as part of Tiger Cruise 2017, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Dec. 1, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kennishah J. Maddux)
