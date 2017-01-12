A New Jersey National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from the 1-150 Assault Helicopter Battalion flies with a concrete block in front of the waxing gibbous moon during sling load training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 1, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 21:56
|Photo ID:
|3993510
|VIRIN:
|171201-Z-NI803-1781
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lunar sling shot [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
