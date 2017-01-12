(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lunar sling shot [Image 2 of 2]

    Lunar sling shot

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    A New Jersey National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from the 1-150 Assault Helicopter Battalion flies with a concrete block in front of the waxing gibbous moon during sling load training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 1, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 21:56
    Photo ID: 3993508
    VIRIN: 171201-Z-NI803-1721
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lunar sling shot [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lunar sling shot
    Lunar sling shot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sling Load
    New Jersey
    Black Hawk
    Moon
    military
    Helicopter
    U.S. Army
    USA
    Army
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    UH-60
    Sling
    JBMDL
    Lunar

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT