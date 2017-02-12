Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

U.S. Army paratroopers receive their Colombian jump wings from the Colombian foreign Jumpmaster, after their descent onto Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Dec. 2, 2017. ‘Jump day’ is the second of a two-day event in the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted by U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne). Operation Toy Drop is the world's largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nations paratroopers participating this year. It gives Soldiers the opportunity and allows to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Nahhaj Jones)

