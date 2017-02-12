Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

Paratroopers walk toward the C-130 Hercules for the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted by U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Dec. 2, 2017 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Operation Toy Drop is the world's largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nations paratroopers participating this year. It gives Soldiers the opportunity and allows to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Nahhaj Jones)

