Update 2: Coast Guard responds to oil discharge

The Coast Guard and state agencies are continuing to respond to an oil discharge from a hole in a pipeline in a marsh area near Pointe à la Hache, Louisiana, December 2, 2017. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans’ Incident Management Division reports the in-situ burn was conducted December 1, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. Air monitoring was conducted and the results showed no level of concern.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 21:15
|Photo ID:
|3993406
|VIRIN:
|171201-G-QU455-001
|Resolution:
|1149x749
|Size:
|273.98 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
