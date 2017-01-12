(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Update 2: Coast Guard responds to oil discharge

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard and state agencies are continuing to respond to an oil discharge from a hole in a pipeline in a marsh area near Pointe à la Hache, Louisiana, December 2, 2017. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans’ Incident Management Division reports the in-situ burn was conducted December 1, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. Air monitoring was conducted and the results showed no level of concern.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 21:15
    Photo ID: 3993406
    VIRIN: 171201-G-QU455-001
    Resolution: 1149x749
    Size: 273.98 KB
    Location: US
    New Orleans

