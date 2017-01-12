Update 2: Coast Guard responds to oil discharge

The Coast Guard and state agencies are continuing to respond to an oil discharge from a hole in a pipeline in a marsh area near Pointe à la Hache, Louisiana, December 2, 2017. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans’ Incident Management Division reports the in-situ burn was conducted December 1, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. Air monitoring was conducted and the results showed no level of concern.

