(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Farewell [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Farewell

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.25.2013

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Litzenberger 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Dec 1, 2017) – Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Erik Norman, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) Intel Department, receives a gift from Ford's Chiefs Mess as he is rung ashore.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Litzenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2013
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 17:43
    Photo ID: 3992972
    VIRIN: 171201-N-IX020-0020
    Resolution: 3387x2419
    Size: 912.17 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Farewell [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Litzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Farewell
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Farewell
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Farewell
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Farewell
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Farewell
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Farewell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    Sailors
    Helicopter
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT