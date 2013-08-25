NORFOLK, Va. (Dec 1, 2017) – Chief Electrician's Mate Brian O'dett, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) Air Department, receives a gift from Ford's Chiefs Mess as he is rung ashore.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Litzenberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2013
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 17:43
|Photo ID:
|3992965
|VIRIN:
|171201-N-IX020-0015
|Resolution:
|3286x2347
|Size:
|800.89 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Farewell [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Litzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT