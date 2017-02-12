Coast Guard seeks public's help identifying owner of found kayak off Olowalu Beach, Maui

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned and adrift red kayak found a mile and a half south of Olowalu Beach, Maui, Dec. 2, 2017. Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. (Courtesy photo/Released)

